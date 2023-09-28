Zambia Airways Tail Number should be nuetral and not partisan- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia Airways Tail Number should be nuetral and not partisan

The tail number for the new Zambia Airways Boeing 737-800 has been given 9J-HHZ.

If anyone wishes to give credit to the President, the registration number should have been 9J-ECLZ Or a nuetral number plate!

Civil Aviation is sdvised to issue a neutral number plate. This bootlicking by professionals should come to an end.

We know others are good at launching and commissioning other people’s projects!