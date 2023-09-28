Zambia Airways Tail Number should be nuetral and not partisan- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Zambia Airways Tail Number should be nuetral and not partisan
The tail number for the new Zambia Airways Boeing 737-800 has been given 9J-HHZ.
If anyone wishes to give credit to the President, the registration number should have been 9J-ECLZ Or a nuetral number plate!
Civil Aviation is sdvised to issue a neutral number plate. This bootlicking by professionals should come to an end.
We know others are good at launching and commissioning other people’s projects!
Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba seem to be a bored person for to keep checking even irrelevant things. Who told him that the HH in the number on plane stands for president HH? And funny enough, he even suggests that it should ECL on the plate instead, why should that be? Did former president ECL buy the said plane? It’s laughable how PF want claim credit for everything.
Emmanuel Mwamba should get a life. He is such a jealous petty person. Yuk
Mr. Mwamba please get a life! This obsession with HH is sickening.
Childish BLEACHED MAN
Let them name everything HH if they so wish. Come 2032 we shall rename them.
Pf spoke of an air line which never happened, the next plan should MHZ. This useless idiot is sicken everybody.
Ba mwamba muka imweneshamo some of the things just ignore
To tell u the truth HH may have his own issues but we can see he is a serious man and really means we’ll
Fi PF were a bunch of chnacers looters thieves savages with only their pockets to worry about .
Give HH space to sort out your mess!!