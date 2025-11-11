⬆️ CHINGOLA STONING| 27 Arrested as Police Moves to Isolate Ringleaders



Zambia’s security crackdown in Chingola has entered a decisive phase. Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has announced the arrest of twenty-seven suspects linked to Saturday’s violent attack on President Hakainde Hichilema at Chiwempala Market.





Speaking at Chingola Central Police Station after inspecting the scene, Mwiimbu said investigators have secured “clear leads” that point directly to the organisers of the riot and the arson that followed.





Among the suspects are individuals who stole materials from the presidential holding tent moments before it was set ablaze.





The minister said law enforcement is now pursuing the people who mobilised the crowd, instructed the disruptions and triggered the confrontation that forced the Head of State to be evacuated. Police intelligence teams are tracking communications, movements and social media activity linked to the event.





During the tour, market chairperson Christopher Chiwasha delivered a direct apology to President Hichilema, saying traders were “deeply ashamed” that violence erupted while the President was on the ground to console them after the market fire.





He pledged cooperation with government and promised that Chiwempala Market would not become a stage for similar scenes.





The arrests signal a shift from public outrage to enforcement. Saturday’s incident has been treated as a national security breach, and Mwiimbu’s presence in Chingola underlines the seriousness with which the state views the attack on the presidency.





More arrests are expected as investigators move to isolate the planners behind an event that has shaken national confidence and sharpened concerns about political violence ahead of 2026.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu