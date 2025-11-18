 Lamola vs Trump: White Supremacy Accusation Rocks G20 Week



Just days before world leaders land in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit, SA–US relations have gone full nuclear.

And this time, it’s Ronald Lamola lighting the match. 





In a CNN interview airing today, Lamola didn’t tiptoe around Donald Trump’s “white genocide” narrative — he went straight for the jugular:





> “Yes, I think Trump is pursuing the agenda of white supremacy.”



According to Lamola, Trump’s push to “rescue” white Afrikaners — while refusing to attend the G20 — isn’t humanitarian at all. It’s political theatre built on fear, race, and misinformation.





This comes after CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan toured SA investigating the viral “white genocide” myth that US conservatives have latched onto. One of the people he interviewed? Errol Musk, father of Elon.





Meanwhile, Trump is boycotting the G20 entirely, leaving SA to host the summit without a single American official — a diplomatic snub the White House blames on “white persecution” in South Africa.





Pretoria’s response?



“Their loss.”



Government insiders say dealing with the US during SA’s G20 presidency was a nightmare. Missed meetings. Ignored emails. Objections to policies aimed at helping poor countries. And now, a total walkout.





But SA is refusing to bend:



The US will not get a special handover ceremony.



The G20 will proceed — declarations, agreements, and all.





And Trump’s absence won’t stop SA from pushing critical issues like debt relief, energy transition, and disaster resilience.



At this point, it’s less G20 diplomacy and more geopolitical divorce.





One thing’s clear:

The showdown between Pretoria and Washington is only getting started — and the world is watching.