1 BILLION USD DOLLAR TO BE INVESTED INTO THE ZAMBIAN ECONOMY IN SEVEN YEARS.



Guest Article.

26/01/26.



Zambia has continued to attract more investment in various Sectors of the economy either in mining, infrastructure development, energy, agriculture production, and many other sectors such as fertilizer production and other non food items that are produced for the local and neighboring countries.





The latest development is the investment of 1 billion dollars in the Zambian economy in the next seven years to come by Sino Great Chemical this came to light during the groundbreaking ceremony in Lusaka.





Mr. Shashank Mehta, who presented Board Chairperson Mr. Zhang Quan, said the company intends to invest $1 billion USD into the Zambian economy in the next seven years, he reviewed that the investment will focus on key thematic areas namely, Electricity Production, Industrial Development, Mineral Mining, and Manufacturing.





And Minister of Commence Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga who represented President Hakainde Hichilema said the Government remains committed to supporting the private sector for economic growth and sustainable development.





The construction of the integrated phosphate products plant in Zambia by Sino Great Chemical will create more than 1,600 direct jobs and a further 10,500 indirect jobs, providing significant employment opportunities for the majority of youths in the country.





With such investment, Zambia is posed for economic growth which in turn improves the overall livelihood of its people, in October 2024 the Minister of Finance and NationalPlanning Situmbeko Msokotwane released the National budget which focuses on Manufacturing, Energy, tourism, and Agriculture and with such investment by the private sector this dream could be realized in no time.