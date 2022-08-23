1 MILION CONDOMS DELIVERED AHEAD OF KULAMBA THIS WEEKEND!!

EASTERN Province has been stocked with over 1 million pieces of condoms ahead of Kulamba traditional ceremony of Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique slated for this Saturday in Katete district.

The province has been stocked with 1,249,920 latex material ahead of the ceremony which is expected to attract thousands Chewa’s from the three countries.

Kulamba Ceremony is an annual traditional ceremony that portrays the rich cultural heritage of the Chewa people from about 210 Chewa chiefdoms in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

(Picture Mayengo Nyirenda/Zambia Daily Mail)