1 Million Citizens Registered On The Integrated National Registration And Identification System – INRIS

1 MILLION CITIZENS REGISTERED ON INRIS.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has so far registered One million citizens on the Integrated National Registration and Identification System – INRIS.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU says government will soon start the issuance of the new biometric enabled National Registration Identity cards containing a new 13 digit national registration identity number.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. MWIIMBU also announced that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will grace the first ever three-day Pan African Digital Government Summit from October 4th in Lusaka.

Mr. MWIIMBU said the summit will highlight how African governments will make digital systems relevant and utilise technology to carry out their various mandates.

And Technology and Science Minister FELIX MUTATI said governments must start to use technology to deliver effective and efficient services.

Meanwhile, African Brains Chief Executive Officer JOHN GLASSEY said Zambia was selected to host the summit as the country is making good progress in digitising most of its systems.