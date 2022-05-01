10 cows for Tshisekedi, 10kg lithium for HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and his family have donated 10 cows to his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi, while the latter has pledged 10 kilogrammes of lithium minerals to the Zambian leader.

President Tshisekedi said he wanted his country and Zambia to pursue other programmes of common interest apart from the signed electric battery memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Mr Tshisekedi asked Zambia’s cooperation in the completion of a bridge on Luapula River, improved road network from Solwezi to Kolwezi and to restore peace in villages bordering the two countries- Zambia Daily Mail