10 LIVINGSTONE UPND CARDERS TO RECEIVE K1 MILLION EACH

The Lusaka High Court has ordered the state to pay ten Livingstone UPND cadres K1 million each as damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

The 10 were detained for 112 days on allegations that they had burnt the Lusaka City Market in 2017

The 10 cadres watered government Green papers and cabbages while in prison, and not forgetting how gigantic Mosquitoes fingered them day in and day out.