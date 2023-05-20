10 Months and No Sign of Labour: Pregnant Woman Cries Out, Runs on Staircase to Make Baby Come Out

10 Months and No Sign of Labour”: Pregnant Nigerian Woman Cries Out, Runs on Staircase to Make Baby Come Out

A pregnant woman has taken to social media to share her struggle as she reaches the 10-month mark of her pregnancy without experiencing any signs of labour. In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen running down a staircase and engaging in various activities in an attempt to speed up the process.

The video, shared on her TikTok account @maryjanechux, has garnered attention and support from other women who could relate to her situation. They shared their own experiences and offered words of encouragement to the expectant mother.

One social media user, @amarachi_shocker, empathized with her, saying, “It is not easy. Mine was also 42 weeks, but to God be praise, he doesn’t fail his own children.” Another user, @ebere_uche, shared her own strategy, saying, “Dear, it’s always like that with first-timers. With mine, I would go and ride a treadmill before labour came.”

The woman’s caption on the video expressed her frustration, stating, “42 weeks and no sign of labour.” Many users expressed their prayers and well wishes, hoping that she would deliver her baby safely.