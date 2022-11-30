10 OF THE 12 ESCAPEES STILL AT LARGE IN LUNDAZI

TEN of the 12 suspects that escaped at a police station in Lundazi are still at large and allegations are that the are now terrorising the people in the area.

While two of the suspects who were facing the offence of Aggravated Robbery have since been apprehended , convicted and sentenced to two-years-imprisonment for the offence of escaping from Lawful custody.

Among the 10 other suspects still at large, one is a Murder suspect, one Aggravated Robbery suspect, two Arson suspects, two suspects facing unlawful possession of a firearm, one facing theft by servant, one facing the offence of naming someone to be a witch and one facing criminal trespass.

Lundazi area Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda during a question and answer session in parliament put a question to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu seeking to find out if police was aware of terror being caused by 12 suspects that escaped from unlawful custody last week Tuesday.

She further asked what the police what measures were taken to ensure that the 12 were taken back into custody.

In response, Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Chipoka Mulenga who is the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry said the Police was aware and that efforts were being made to bring the suspects back into custody.

“So far, two of the 12 suspects that escaped from lawful custody have been arrested and we’re convicted and sentenced to two-years imprisonment. These two suspects were facing the charge of Aggravated Robbery before they escaped,” he said.

He said however, that police had not recorded any cases of criminals terrorising members of the public, but that measures had been put in place to ensure the suspects were brought to book.

“Police have put in place intensified searches for the 10 escapees at large, intelligence searches which are working with members of the community and we have also enhanced foot patrols,” he said.