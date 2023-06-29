10 PASSENGERS INJURED IN ZAMBIA – MALAWI BUS MISHAP

Police in Luangwa District recorded a Road Traffic Accident in which 10 people survived with injuries after the bus they were traveling in collided with the Scania truck and trailer.

The driver of the Zambia-Malawi Bus registration number BAC 2427 only identified as Aaron Mwanza aged between 30 and 40 sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to Mpanshya Mission Hospital.

The other nine victims who include five females were discharged after receiving medical attention at the same Hospital.

The accident happened today around 07:40 hours at Chansanje area 12 kilometers west of Luangwa Bridge along the Great East road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident happened when the Bus driver with 68 passengers on board while heading to Eastern Province, was overtaking improperly and in the process collided with a Scania truck and trailer bearing registration numbers BAZ 9932 and CAA 4577T and later hit into a Shackman Truck and Trailer bearing registration numbers BAF 2469 and ALR 1565T.

The drivers of the two trucks and the other bus passengers survived with no injuries.

The bus had its front part extensively damaged while the scania truck which was driven by Jasile Zulu aged 45 had its windscreen shattered and damages on its front side.

The Shackman truck driven by David Jezi aged 30 of Mandevu compound had its rear right side of the trailer depressed.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale