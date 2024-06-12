10 SHOPS GUTTED AT CHAMBOLI MARKET

The Kitwe City Council Fire and Rescue Services Unit yesterday Monday 10th June 2024 at around 05:00 hours responded to a fire that gutted at least 10 shops at Chamboli market causing extensive damage to property.

The affected shops included grocery stores, a salon, a barbershop, battery charging services, and storage facilities.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire is suspected to have originated from a battery charging shop where it is suspected that the owners may have failed to safeguard their appliances. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in the incident.

The fire, which initially threatened nearby shops, was successfully extinguished thanks to the swift response of the Kitwe Fire Brigade, assisted by Mopani Fire Brigade personnel.

The Local Authority advises the public to exercise caution by not leaving appliances and sockets on, especially during the current loadshedding period. Additionally, the public is urged to extinguish candles and braziers before going to bed to prevent fire accidents.

Issued by

Mwaka Nakweti

Public Relations Manager