10 UPND MEMBERS SUE STATE, DEMAND K10M FOR FALSE IMPRISONMENT

By Esther Chisola

TEN UPND members have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court demanding K10 million as compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

Lubinda Simonda and nine others have submitted that they were arrested in 2016 and charged with the offence of riotous behaviour but were later acquitted.

The 10 have cited the Attorney General as the respondent, further seeking compensation for lega…

