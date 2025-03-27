100 CHIEFS’ PALACES TO BE HANDED OVER THIS YEAR



GOVERNMENT is set to hand over more than 100 chief’s palaces by the end of the second quarter of this year.





Of the 110 palaces built under phase one, 81 are being constructed by Zambia Correctional Service while the remainder are being put up by the private sector.



In November 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema led a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of palaces for traditional leaders.





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for technical services Nicholas Phiri said in an interview that significant progress has been made in establishing chiefs’ palaces with most of them 70 to 80 percent complete.





“Central and Luapula provinces have made significant progress in terms of [construction of] chiefs’ palaces; they are around 90 percent [complete].”



Zambia Daily Mail