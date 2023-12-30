1,000 CIVIL SERVANT COUPLES RE-UNITED, 7,000 CIVIL SERVANTS PROMOTED

The Civil Service Commission says it has promoted over 7,000 civil servants this year and has reunited over 1,000 couples within the civil service.

And Acting chairperson, Choolwe Beyani says in the period under review, the commission made over 4,500 new appointments in the civil service in various ministries with the latest being 3000 health workers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Beyani was speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Dr Beyani said the commission has placed high premium on ensuring that the service expedites smooth management of all recruitment processes and reuniting of couples.

He has also advised that there is no need to re- apply for those that were not selected as applications remain valid for onward recruitments.

” The requirement process is ongoing, we will consider recruiting 4,000 health workers into various categories next year and those not selected should not despair,” he said.

” This will be in addition to various positions that may fall vacant through natural attrition such as retirement and upgrading within all government ministries, “he said.

He said the commission further facilitated over 950 retirements.

To ensure discipline in the service, the commission has dismissed 114 officers who committed various offences under the disciplinary code for the public service.

” This should also save as caution to supervisors in various government departments not to be complacent when handling disciplinary cases as this would be at the expense of service delivery,” he said.

Dr Beyani said the commission will also undertake staff spot checks in various government departments to ensure that the officers are present in their respective duty stations during working hours.

He also thanked the media for the support they have shown the commission in raising awareness on issues related to service delivery.