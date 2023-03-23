100,000 KWACHA STOLEN FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

Police in Lusaka recorded a case of Theft from Motor vehicle in which money amounting to K100,000=00 was stolen by unknown people from a Toyota Allion which was parked at a named school in Northmead area.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2023 around 12:30 hours when the owner of the vehicle only identified as Vincent went to pick his child at the school.

Brief facts of the case are that the victim left his shop in Ngombe compound and carried with him k100,000 to go and make some orders in town. When he got into town he could not make orders because the goods he wanted were not available in the shops.So he decided to go to school in Northmead to pick up his child. He reached the school and parked his motor vehicle in the carpark and went inside to pick his child. When he returned to the car park, he noticed a blue Toyota Allion with two occupants in it.

He quickly ran towards his vehicle and when he opened the door he discovered that money was missing and while this was happening the blue Toyota Allion sped off.

He reported the incident to Police who visited the scene and it was observed that the criminals tempered with the driver’s door by damaging the locking system.

Investigations have been instituted.

And Police in Lusaka impounded nine motor vehicles in an ongoing operation to curb cases involving theft from motor vehicles.

The operation was conducted on March 21, 2023 between 16:00 hours and 19:00 hours.

The vehicles were impounded for various offences including fake registration numbers.

They are all parked at the Police Station while investigations are ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer