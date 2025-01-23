100MW Chisamba Solar Project Nears Completion

Construction of the 100MW Chisamba Solar PV Plant is 71% complete and is expected to be commissioned by May 2025.

Kariba North Bank Power Extension Corporation CEO, Boyd Kanchela, stated that the $100 million project will help address the power deficit. The plant is 70% debt-financed and 30% equity-funded.

Currently, 750 workers are employed in the construction phase, with the number expected to double once operational.

EFFA Conference Convener, Hope Chanda, expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting a goal to add 500MW to the national grid this year.

Meanwhile, Green-Co’s Head of New Ventures, Chikoma Kazunga, confirmed that the company is prepared to purchase power from the plant for at least 10 years once it becomes operational.

Source: ZNBC