105,000 METRIC TONNES OF DIESEL UNDER TAZAMA OPEN ACCESS SUCCESSFULLY ARRIVES IN THE COUNTRY



Highlights from the press briefing held by the Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba on the TAZAMA open access today.





✅ The first shipment of diesel under the newly launched Open Access system has successfully docked at the Port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.





✅ Three lots, each carrying 35,000 metric tonnes of diesel, demonstrates that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCS) are actively participating in the new system, reinforcing the Government’s vision of a competitive, private-sector-driven fuel market.





✅ The arrival of the shipment proves that open access is functioning as intended and increased participation is expected in the coming months.



✅ Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary has refuted claims that the TAZAMA tank farms in Tanzania are full and cannot accommodate open access shipments.





✅ To the contrary, TAZAMA pipeline and associated storage facilities in Tanzania have adequate capacity to handle open access fuel shipments.



✅ He, however, said petrol, kerosene, and jet a-1 fuel will continue to be imported by road.





✅ The reduction of the pump price of diesel from K32.54 to K30.23 per litre is a direct benefit of the open access system.



✅ And Mr. Mumba has refuted claims that Government favors certain OMCS in the open access system.





✅ The open access system is transparent and non-discriminatory and all eligible OMCS have equal access to the TAZAMA pipeline and storage facilities.





✅ TAZAMA open access framework is a transformative reform aimed at enhancing competition, transparency, and efficiency in Zambia’s fuel industry.