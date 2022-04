109,777 APPLICATIONS RECEIVED FOR 11,276 ADVERTISED JOBS FOR HEALTH WORKERS

TOTAL NO. OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PER PROVINCE

CENTRAL

11,354

COPPERBELT

19,778

EASTERN

9,232

LUAPULA

7,013

LUSAKA

21,301

MUCHINGA

5,918

NORTH – WESTERN

7,781

NORTHERN

6,428

SOUTHERN

13,269

WESTERN

7,703

GRAND TOTAL

109,777