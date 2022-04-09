By NewsMakers

THE case involving a contract that was awarded to Savenda Management Limited to supply 50 ambulances, but was cancelled by the Ministry of Health officials during the Patriotic front regime has gained momentum in the Economic and financial crimes court.

During the tenure of former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chiluya, Ministry of Health cancelled the contract that was legally awarded to Savenda and then gave it to IVECO to supply 50 Ambulances at a grand cost of $11, 520,355.

Recently, former Ministry of Health officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption for participating in cancelling the contract against Savenda and awarding it to IVECO, dubiously.

The arrested include former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama and five others including Dr. Francis Bwalya, Dr. Muzaza Nthele, Rebecca Njovu, Dr. Maxmillian Bweupe and Wilson Lungu. They are charged for wilful failure to stick to procurement guidelines during the purchasing of ambulances at an exaggerated cost.

The State has informed the Magistrate Stanford Ngobola that they intend to apprehend three other persons in connection to the matter, before those arrested can take plea and proceed with prosecution.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chiluya once justified the procurement of the ambulances at such an exorbitant price.