11 YEAR OLD GIRL GANG RAPED TWICE IN TWO DAYS BY KNOWN MEN

An eleven year old girl of Mujika village in Monze District was last month defiled by three known men on two different days.

On the second day is when the girl told her teacher what had happened, and the teacher called her parents to explain the sad development to them.

The girl was later rushed to the hospital were she was checked and treated.

The matter was reported to the police in Monze.

The three men are currently on the run as police launched a manhunt.

And Gender Justice Executive Director Collins Mumba who confirmed this development to Chikuni Radio News expresses sadness at the incidence, stating that it is unfortunate that a girl’s life could be endangered at a time when she’s trying to secure her future through education.

Mr. Mumba urges police not to relent in finding the perpetrators whose names have been withheld as the case is under investigation.