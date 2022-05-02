By Dr. Brian Sampa

11,276 JOBS: WHAT WE ARE NOT BEING TOLD

1. Positions are not ready because money is not ready.

2. The process of employing is yet to start they just put people who applied in the database.The same way you can apply for a job in any company even when they have not advertised and they will put you in the database waiting for availability of positions.

3. The process keeps dragging by introduction of new rules like the latest one where they will have to reshuffle HRs before they start the process.We have not been told how long this will take and when it will end.

4. There are pending 4320 promotions which were suppose to free up a similar number of positions so that only about 6956 positions could be created to make 11,276.Those promotions haven’t yet happened.If they start happening then it will be a sign that now we are about to have the employment.

5. The government knows very well when the actual employment will occur but they have been elusive.Let the ministry and the civil service commission come out