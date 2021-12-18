12 PEOPLE INJURED AS ZAMBIA RAILWAYS MULOBEZI TRAIN DERAILS

12 people have been injured after a Zambia railway Mulobezi train derailed.

Zambia Railways Public Relations Manager, Caristo Chitamfya has confirmed the development saying according to a report availed to the company by the crew on the scene, train No. 457 on loco 309 known as the Mulobezi mixed train derailed last evening around 17:30 hours between Siambizi- kalamba section, causing 2 wagons to capsize.

Mr. Chitamfya says the cause of the derailment has not yet been fully established but a Zambia railways recovery team has been dispatched to the scene for further investigations and to render support to the affected passengers and crew.

He says the company is deeply saddened by the incident, especially the injuries sustained by passengers.

Zambia railways has been running the Mulobezi train between Livingstone town and Mulobezi in western province as a mixed train, providing the only reliable means of public transport between the two towns.

PHOENIX NEWS