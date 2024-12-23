12 SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS STORM POLICE POST, WALK AWAY WITH AN AKA 47 IN MONGU DISTRICT.



By Marcus Brian Sakubita.



In a disturbing incident, 12 suspected criminals stormed the Mongu District Hospital Police Post last around 22 hours on the 22nd December 2024 where they attacked a police officer who was manning the station and made off with an AK 47 while others went for regular night patrols.





The officer was hit with a machete and sustained a deep cut on his head while he was recording a statement from one of the suspects who pretended to have lost his phone.





After the attack, it was realized that the suspects were armed with unknown firearms and machetes.





Western Division Police Commissioner David Chileshe has confirmed the incident to Prime TV News and said the officer’s condition is stable.





