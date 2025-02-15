12 SUSPECTS NABBED FOR CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES ALONG KAFUE ROAD



Twelve suspects have been apprehended following a wave of thefts targeting motorists at Kafue Roundabout, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has confirmed.



This follows a surge in viral social media videos showing criminals snatching valuables from vehicles caught in traffic at the busy intersection.



In response, the Zambia Police Service intensified patrols in the area, leading to the arrests between February 12 and 13, 2025.



Two of the suspects were identified through Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, and some stolen items have been recovered. Victims are being urged to come forward to identify their belongings.



Moving forward, the minister said security measures will be enhanced by deploying undercover officers to disrupt criminal rings and collaborating with local traders to report suspicious activities.



Diamond TV