12 DIE IN PEMBA/MAAMBA TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Twelve people are feared dead in a traffic road accident at an area between Pemba and Maamba districts, southern province.

The deceased are said to be members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ).

Rogers Ng’ambi, the UCZ Synod Administrative Secretary, wrote:

We are saddened to announce that The Church bus that operates between Maamba and Lusaka has been involved in a road traffic accident at Pemba and we have lost 12 lives, including the driver.

Let us pray for the bereaved families and the Presbytery.

The Presbytery Bishop will be traveling there this morning to assess the situation after which we will give further details

Mr.Rodgers Ng’ambi

UCZ Synod Administrative Secretary