12 United Methodist Church Pastors Resign Over LGBTQ+ Policy Changes

12 prominent United Methodist Church (UMC) pastors have tendered their resignations following the denomination’s landmark decision to remove its longstanding condemnation of LGBTQ+ relationships.

The clergy members, all serving in Zimbabwe, announced their collective departure during an emotionally charged press conference in Harare.

United Methodist Pastors Mass Resignations

Reverend Forbed Matonga, speaking on behalf of the dissenting pastors, framed the decision as a matter of biblical fidelity.

“The church we loved has fundamentally changed,” Matonga stated. “Where we once stood firmly on scriptural truth, we now see celebration of what God’s Word clearly identifies as sin.”

The controversy stems from the UMC’s 2023 General Conference in the United States, where delegates voted overwhelmingly (523-161) to revise the denomination’s Social Principles. The changes eliminated language declaring homosexuality “incompatible with Christian teaching” while permitting the ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy.

. Pastor Maria Masamba articulated the concerns shared by many African Methodists regarding the policy shift’s potential consequences.

“This isn’t about progress or modernity—it’s about the foundation of human society itself,” Masamba asserted. “When religious institutions begin normalizing same-sex relationships, we must consider the long-term implications for family structures, community health, and even civilization’s continuity.”

Cultural and Demographic Concerns Raised

The dissenting clergy expressed particular alarm about demographic implications.

“It is a sobering thought, but one we need to consider. The reality is if we don’t have traditional families with a mother and father, we’re not going to have children who can grow up to be doctors and lawyers, etcetera.

The pastors framed their stance not as resistance to change but as preservation of what they view as divinely ordained social order.

“This isn’t about being old-fashioned,” emphasized Reverend Matonga. “It’s about maintaining the created order that has sustained humanity for millennia.”