12 YEAR OLD GIRL TAKES OWN LÎFE AFTER BEING ACCOSTED BY PARENTS FOR BEING PREGNANT

A 12-year-old girl has allegedly taken her own lîfe, in Chasefu district, Eastern province, after she was accosted by her parents on suspicion of being pregnant.

MATILDA ZINTA, a pupil at Egichikeni Secondary School, is believed to have ingested a chemical used to preserve maize last week on Tuesday.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, LIMPO LIYWALII has confirmed the incident, saying the girl was NOT happy with the suspicion that she was pregnant and she decided to end her life.

Mr. LIYWALII explained that on the material day, the girl’s father discovered that she had taken some substance when she started vomiting.

He added that the girl was taken to Egichikeni clinic and later to Chasefu mini-hospital, from where she was later referred to Lundazi district hospital, but she died.