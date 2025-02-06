120 DEC OFFICERS TO UNDERGO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION TRAINING

The Zambia Police Service has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to train 120 officers in criminal investigation skills.



The training was officially opened yestayday February 5, 2025, by Zambia Police Training College Commanding Officer, Mr. Mubita Nawa who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Nawa emphasized the importance of strengthening the tools used in the fight against drug-related crimes for the country’s national progress.



He expressed gratitude to the DEC for entrusting the Police Training College with the responsibility of training its officers in criminal investigation techniques.

Represented by the college’s Chief Training Officer, Prof. Maimbo Arthur Siampongo, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Nawa highlighted that the initiative is a true testament to the growing collaboration between the Zambia Police and DEC.



“This program is proof of the government’s dedication to strengthening the nation’s fight against drug-related crimes,” Mr. Nawa said.



He further urged the trainees to fully commit to the training, noting that the knowledge and skills they would gain would be essential in effectively combating drug-related crimes in Zambia.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Investigations Officer-in-Charge of Training at DEC, Ms. Yunikedi Mvula, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to developing a well-informed and skilled workforce.



“As a Commission, we are aware of the dynamic nature of society. That is why continuous training is necessary to effectively address evolving challenges in the fight against drug trafficking, drug abuse, and money laundering,” Ms. Mvula said.



The 120 DEC officers will undergo an intensive three-month training program aimed at equipping them with critical skills in criminal investigations, which will enhance their capacity to effectively and professionally combat drug and related crimes.