124 Die Of Bootleg Alcohol Poisoning In Turkey

At least 124 people have died in Ankara and Istanbul over the past six weeks after consuming bootleg alcohol, with dozens more in intensive care, according to Turkey’s state news agency, Anadolu.

Fifty four fatalities have been reported while another 40 individuals are currently fighting for their lives in hospitals In Ankara.

Istanbul has also seen a devastating toll, with 70 deaths recorded earlier this month, the state media stated.

Cases of alcohol poisoning are not uncommon in Turkey, where clandestine alcohol production is widespread.

Bootleg liquor is frequently tainted with methanol, a toxic substance that can cause blindness, liver damage, and even death.

In the last few weeks, Turkish authorities have arrested a total of 28 suspects in connection with the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol, though all but three were later granted conditional release.

On February 7, Ankara’s Governor, Vasip Şahin initially reported 33 deaths adding that 20 people were in intensive care.

The situation escalated in Istanbul last month when 38 people died in just four days and by January 17, another 26 were hospitalized in critical condition.

The death toll continued to rise, with Anadolu later confirming 70 fatalities in Istanbul. However, no official updates have been provided on the condition of those still receiving treatment.

Critics argue that the surge in illicit alcohol production is driven by skyrocketing taxes on legal alcohol under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration.

Erdoğan, a practicing Muslim, has been vocal in his opposition to alcohol consumption. Currently, a one-liter bottle of raki, Turkey’s traditional anise-flavored liquor, costs around 1,300 lira ($37.20) in supermarkets.