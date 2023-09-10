13 dangerous criminals escape from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Cells in Lusaka

POLICE BREAK AFTER SPRAYING UNKNOWN LIQUID IN THE OFFICERS EYES…

September 10, 2023 – THIRTEEN dangerous suspected criminals escaped from Police custody at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station in Lusaka.

The suspects, all males, escaped from Police custody after spraying an unknown liquid in the eyes of a Police officer during feeding time. They pushed the cell door against the officer and scampered in different directions.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 16:25 hours at SMK Police Station.

There were 22 suspects in custody at the time the incident occurred.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Musimuko, Tinase Moyo, Christian Simfukwe, Ginasho Tembo, Bright Zulu and Steven Bwalya all charged with Aggravated Robbery offences.

Others are Chaisa Daka, Joseph Mushanga and Anold Cheelo all facing Burglary and Theft offences while Jonathan Mumba is charged with Unlawful Wounding, Gift Mulenga facing Assault OABH, Chris Banda charged with Theft and Paul Jobu facing the offence of Interfering with a motor vehicle.

A manhunt for the suspects has been launched.

We appeal to members of the public to be alert and report any of the suspects where ever they may be spotted to Police.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer