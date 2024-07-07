13 men in court for defilement and murder of a 15 year old girl

THIRTEEN ‘wicked’ men have been taken to court over the alleged murder of a 15 year old girl whom they took turns in defiling.

The gang of Chilanga’s Double Impact area, aged between 17 and 29 are charged with murder and defilement.

Among the accused are Evans Zulu, Richard Dube, Lewis Silungwe, Bernard Munana, Kelvin Mweemba, Alick Mwanza, Felix Mwamulela, Maurice Phiri, Dennis Mwamulela, Michael Njamba, Cornelius Lunda and Enock N’gandu.

Allegations in count one are that the 13 on January 1, 2024 whilst acting together murdered Aides Mulwe.

In the second count, it is alleged that the accused on the same date whilst acting together impishly had carnal knowledge of the girl who had not attained the legal age to indulge in sexual activities.

The 13 had their case allocated to magistrate George Njobvu but could not have the charges explained as he was indisposed.

They are expected back in court on tomorrow for explanation of the charges and possible committal to the High Court for trial.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Credit @ Kalemba