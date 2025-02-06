13 YEAR OLD BOY FROM LIVINGSTONE REPORTED TO POLICE FOR ALLEGEDLY SODOMIZING FELLOW MINORS



Police statement:



Linda Police Station on 04/02/2025 at 20:35 hours and 20:42 hours received two reports of SODOMY. In the first report, a 42-year-old woman of Zambia Railways Compound, Livingstone, reported that her 8-year-old son of the same address was sodomized by a 13-year-old boy, also of Zambia Railways Compound, Livingstone. In the second report, a 41-year-old woman, also of Zambia Railways Compound, Livingstone, reported that her 6-year-old son of the same address was sodomized by the same 13-year-old boy.





Brief facts of the matter are that during the day at unknown date and time, both victims, together with other friends including the suspect, went to Bharat Sports Complex to play. It was during that time when the juvenile suspect allured the victims one at a time to commit the act in the soccer ground as the place was quiet and there were no other people present.





Both victims sustained painful anuses. They were issued with Medical Report Forms in order for them to access medical attention. No arrest has been made and investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Issued by:

Mr. Auxensio Daka (Commissioner of Police)

Commanding Officer – Southern Division