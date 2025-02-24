13-Year-Old Girl Shot by Police in Kantanshi During Suspect Chase



KANTANSHI, Mufulira — A 13-year-old girl, identified as Bukata Bunda, was shot in the leg by police officers during a pursuit of a suspected criminal in Section 5 of Kantanshi Township.





The incident happened around 09:00 hours when police brought in a suspect to identify his alleged accomplices in the area. However, in the midst of the operation, the suspect attempted to flee, leading officers to discharge their firearms. Tragically, one of the bullets struck Bukata.





She was initially rushed to Ronald Ross Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Kitwe Central Hospital for further medical care.



Eyewitnesses and residents have strongly condemned the police’s use of live ammunition in a public area, raising serious concerns about public safety.





The police have not yet released an official statement addressing the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.





This incident has sparked outrage in Kantanshi, with calls for accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.