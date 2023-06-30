14 INJURED IN MUMBWA ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Fourteen people have sustained serious injuries after a minibus and a Hino Dutro truck collided head-on earlier today around 06:00 hours along Mumbwa road near Parays in Westwood area.

The accident happened when the driver of the Hino truck identified as Thomas Njobvu, aged 32 of Makeni, was overtaking improperly and in the process collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace Minibus which was moving towards the Central Business District with thirteen people on board, including a Police officer only identified as Fridah Kamukwamba aged 40.

Confirming this development to Mafken FM radio, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale has disclosed that the minibus was being driven by Isaac Dindiwe aged between 45 and 50 of Chazanga compound in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwale says all the casualties including the two drivers are admitted to Nakachenje mini Hospital.

He adds that both the Hino truck and the minibus are extensively damaged.

Mafken FM