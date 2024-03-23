14 people killed in Moscow concert hall shooting

A group of up to five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at a music venue near Moscow. Some people were killed and hurt, as shown in a video from the area.

It was not known yet how many people were hurt or who the shooters were, but Russian news agencies said 50 ambulance teams were sent to help.

Fire shot up in the air and dark smoke went up from the place, a video revealed.

“A very sad event happened at the Crocus City shopping center today,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“I feel bad for the families of the people who were hurt or killed. ”

Sobyanin promised to help all the people who got hurt in the accident.

Russian government news organizations reported that the police and other emergency workers had come to the location. Some people were still in the concert hall.

In a video on social media, men were shown shooting guns at people who were hiding and crying near a sign for “Crocus City Hall. ” The video has not been confirmed as true.

More videos showed many people lying still in blood outside the hall. Reuters could not check the video right away.

Another video showed the bad guys shooting at the people in the concert hall.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Russia said that “extremists” were about to attack Moscow.

It warned people after Russia’s security service stopped an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a group linked to Islamic State.