14 PEOPLE NABBED IN SIAVONGA FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF SUSPECTED STOLEN CLOTHES

Ten Zimbabwean nationals and four Zambians have been arrested in Siavonga after they were found with goods believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from Tanzania.

The suspects were nabbed along the kariba lake shore in New Site Compound after they were found with 70 bundles of new clothes which were later confiscated by a team of security wings.

The 2 Kapenta Fishing Rigs and a speedboat from the Zimbabwean side which the suspects wanted to use in transporting the 70 bundles of new clothes were also impounded.

Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said in a press statement that Siavonga Police Station in collaboration with officers from the Department of Immigration and Drug Enforcement Commission, conducted a joint operation on April 10, 2025, from 20:00 hours to April 11, 2025 at 02:00 hours.

Daka said the operation resulted in the apprehension of 14 male suspects who were found with goods believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from Tanzania, destined for Zimbabwe without paying tax at the Customs office of Kariba Border Post in Siavonga.

He named the apprehended Zimbabwean Nationals as Phenius Nyahata, 19, Shadwell Ndunduma, 25, James Yobe, 21, Baureni Muzonidiwa, 32, Cresol Chiguta, 25, Friday Jeketela, 44, Phiri James, 25, Paera Manzi Abraham, 31, Munsaka Kedasi, 29 and Deligence Ruwanika, 30 while the Zambians as France Manyika, 27, Shaun Malambo, 31, Loyd Siabauka, 32, and West Chizanga aged 27.

Daka mentioned that all the suspects are in lawful custody and will face charges for exporting goods without paying tax, contrary to Section 47 of the Customs and Excise Act, Chapter 322 of the Laws of Zambia.

