14-year-old girl commits suicide for fear of continuous torture by father and step-mother

A 14-year-old girl, Desola Adeoye, yesterday committed suicide in Shogunle community, Lagos.

It was learned that Desola, who has suffered untold domestic violence in the hands of her father, Sunday Adeoye, and his wife, allegedly drank insecticide to escape torture.

Trouble, it was gathered, that started when Desola returned from her summer school lesson and her step-mother started threatening her, telling her that when her father returns, he would pounce on her.

It was learned that Desola, who was worried by the threat, sneaked out of the house and drank the insecticide kept in the house.

She was reportedly rushed to a nearby private hospital where she gave up the ghost.

Vanguard gathered when her father came back, he quickly retrieved her lifeless body from the hospital, took it back home with the intention of burying her secretly.

His plan was, however, thwarted by police operatives from Shogunle Divisional Police station, who were alerted by neighbours.

A neighbour, who drew the attention of a non-governmental organisation called, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, ACVPN, to the incident told Vanguard: “The late Desola and her two younger sisters were regularly subjected to domestic violence by their biological father and stepmother every time they made mistake.”

Explaining further, the neighbour said Desola took her life for fear of being beaten by her father all the time.

“Shogunle Community Development Association in Oshodi, CDA, had, on numerous occasions, cautioned their father and stepmother to stop the physical abuse unleashed on their children especially late Desola Adeoye.”

Reacting to the development, Chief Operating Officer, ACVPN, Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, called on Lagos State government, the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Bar Association to rescue the remaining two children still under the care of the couple and also get justice for the late Desola.