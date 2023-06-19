14 YEAR OLD PREGNANT GIRL COMMITS SUICIDE

A 14 year’s old girl with a nine months pregnancy of Sesheke District in Western Province has committed suicide by hanging herself using her own chitenge material for unknown reason.

Lungowe Mwauluka of the rental compound was yesterday found by her aunt hanging on a chitenge material in the bathroom behind their house at around 13:30 hours while she was gasping for air.

Her aunt, Naomi Nambela called for help from the neighbours who rushed her to Yeta District Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Lungowe was in her eighth grade at Sesheke primary school and was nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Zambia Police Victim Support Unity in Sesheke District are carrying out investigations into the matter.

The body of the deceased was deposited in Yeta Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.