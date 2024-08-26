15 African Countries with the Potential to Develop Soon and Become a First World Nation
According to the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), the sub-Saharan economy is
on the path to recovery after four
turbulent years.
The region is anticipated to undergo a growth of 3.2% in 2024, up from 3.4% in 2023. The growth rate for around two-thirds of African countries is expected to be even higher. These trends of economic recovery are expected to
continue till 2025, with the growth rate
reaching 4.0%.
In addition, the median inflation rates in the region have also dropped to nearly half, going from 10% to 6% between November 2022 and
February 2024.
1. Mauritius.
2. Seychelles.
3. Algeria.
4. Botswana.
5. South Africa
6. Cabo Verde
7. Morocco
8. Gabon
9. Eswatini
10. Namibia
11. Kenya
12. Ghana
13. The Republic of Congo
14. Sao Tome and Principe
15. Equatorial Guinea
And yet someone is telling the world that Zambia is now in the champions league.
He must be very deluded.
Vote wisely in 2026.
How can Zambia develop soon with the kind of run down economy UPND inherited from PF? Mining industry collapsed, under the disguise of liquidation, KCM money continued being syphoned. Eurobond can’t be accounted for, the country even defaulted, the huge mountain of unsustainable debt was almost suffocating us until someone worked so hard to restructure it. For Zambia to miss among the 15 countries just confirms the rampant blunder of money and resources by the previous administration. Zambia could have well ahead of some of the listed countries if UPND came after MMD, I.e. inheriting the sound Magande-Mwanawasa economy. However, Zambia is still headed for an precedented development but outside IMF time frame, Bally is fixing it.
Rampant plunder and not blunder
Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville), Gabon, Algeria etc soon-to-be modern nations? Oh my goodness, the IMF needs help because some of its staff are out of their minds. In Algeria, it’s not possible to hv a civilian leader get elected in free and fair elections. If you allow a free and fair election in Algeria, the Moslem Brotherhood will gain power and after that they will start to nible away at civil liberties and women’s rights. Gabon, oh dear it’s the French elite’s neocolony where French companies hv the first call on its natural resources such as oil, timber and minerals. The IMF is insulting Africans.