15 Mwembeshi Remand Prison Warders Suspended for Pocketing Money Meant for Inmates!

15 Mwembeshi Prison Warders Suspended for Pocketing Inmates’ “Blessings”

Fifteen prison warders at Mwembeshi Remand Correctional Facility have been suspended after allegedly pocketing money meant for inmates because apparently, even behind bars, “connections” still matter.

According to sources, these warders turned the prison into their own “side hustle,” collecting cash sent by well-wishers to “VIP inmates” the ones with influential friends and relatives but somehow, the money never made it past the warders’ own pockets.

“Instead of keeping law and order, these officers were running a ‘kamushanga’ inside the prison,” quipped one source. “They were cashing in like it’s December and someone just sent them a Txn from the diaspora!”

The money was meant to buy necessities like better food, soap, and medicine for inmates, but it seems the warders believed they had “more pressing needs” like topping up their mobile money accounts and upgrading their wardrobes.