15-Year-Old Boy Sentenced To Ten Years for Murdering Girl Who Refused A Kiss

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl, Naeema Marshall in the head after she refused to kiss him. The incident occurred on July 17, 2023, in Eerste River, Cape Town, following Naeema’s rejection of the boy’s romantic advances.

A Deadly Rejection

Naeema, a Grade 9 student at Beacon Valley High School, was visiting her aunt at the time of the tragedy. According to her mother, Fadeema Marshall, Naeema had been running an errand when she encountered the teenage boy who had been pursuing her romantically. When he requested a kiss and she refused, tensions escalated.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the two engaged in a heated exchange, during which the boy ominously warned, “Jy sal sien jy” (“You will see”). Naeema, undeterred, expressed that she was not afraid. Tragically, as she returned to her aunt’s home, the boy followed her and fatally shot her in the left side of her head.

Investigation and Sentencing

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a police spokesperson, confirmed that the case was assigned to the provincial organized crime and anti-gang unit. The investigative team worked diligently, gathering substantial evidence and witness testimonies to secure a strong case in court.

On November 28, 2024, the court found the teenager guilty of murder. Throughout the trial, he remained in custody, with overwhelming evidence proving his culpability beyond a reasonable doubt. The sentencing details include:

10 years imprisonment for murder

3 years for illegal possession of ammunition

1 year for illegal possession of a firearm

The Western Cape police management commended the dedicated efforts of the investigation team and prosecution. Their commitment to justice ensured that Naeema’s killer was held accountable for his actions.