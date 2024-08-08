15-year-old girl taking rooftop selfies with friends is d£capitated by power cable

Horrifying video shows crowds watching as a 15-year-old girl fell from a rooftop after she was d£capit@ted by a power line while dancing and taking selfies with friends in Guatemala.

Débora Rebeca Xi Artola, 15, was seen on the roof in La Tinta last Thursday, August 1, with three friends, one of whom was snapping pictures.

The group was practicing dance moves on top of the two-story building when Artola hit the high-tension power cable, with the shock of thousands of volts likely k!lling her instantly, news outlet, El Heraldo said.

Other footage filmed from down below shows horrified onlookers rushing toward the building as the girl’s b0dy initially rested on the cable, surrounded by smoke.

Débora Rebeca’s heartbroken mother, Andrea Xi, shared a tribute to her daughter on Facebook that included a portrait of the beaming girl during her quinceañera in March.

“I love you forever. My princess,” one of the posts read.

“My first and great love,” the other added.

The incident is now under investigation as authorities work to confirm that the gruesome tragedy was accidental.

