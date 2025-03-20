15 YEAR OLD REMOVED FROM THE GARDEN COMPOUND HAMMER HOUSE OF HORROR MURDER CASE



The 15-year-old juvenile who was jointly charged with her mother and four others in connection with the death of her father has been released.





The State informed the court today when the case came up for explanation of a manslaughter charge that the minor will not be part of the case.



The rest of the five suspects will remain in custody in connection with the death of George Kalaba.





The accused, all of Luangwa Garden area, Lusaka, are charged with manslaughter and failure to give notice of death for Mr Kalaba.





Some two months ago, Sylvia Kalaba, 51, along with her children Natasha, 19, Sandra, 22, Wendi, 27, and a 15-year-old juvenile were apprehended after a skeleton of Mr Kalaba was found in the family house.





The other suspect aged 44 has been identified as Preteria Mbandama Musela.



Sylvia is solely charged with manslaughter while her children and Ms Musela, are accused of failure to give notice if death.



They have been committed to the High Court for trial.