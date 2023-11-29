15 years of marital bitterness and sweetness” Ayo Makun shares deep note on wedding anniversary



Famous Nigerian stand up comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, simply known as AY has shared a deep note online to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mabel Makun.



Ayo Makun celebrated his marriage with a deep thought reflecting on the past and trials of their humble beginnings and present which is marked with the hustle and bustle of sweetness, bitterness, pains and gains.

The comedian cum actor marked 20 years of meeting his wife and 15 years of being married. He marked their union with beautiful wishes of love strength, patience and tolerance.

“It’s been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains. We thank God for the unconditional love and grace that has kept us standing and counting all these years of celebration. In this our first 15-year anniversary. I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to be able to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU, @realmabelmakun”

Recall that Ayo Makun welcomed a daughter in 2022 after 13 years that his daughter, Michelle was born. The couple christened the new born, Ayomide.

In a post via Instagram, Ayo Makun stated that his family’s prayers in the last 13 years had been answered.

The couple dedicated their daughter to God on, May 22, 2022 and the event was the talk of the internet. They all twined in matching purple attire for the child’s dedication.