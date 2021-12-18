15 ZAMBIAN REFEREES MAKE FIFA PANEL FOR 2022 SEASON

FIFA has unveiled match officials for the 2022 calendar year with 15 Zambian referees making the cut.

According to the list released from Zurich, five Zambian centre referees will be involved in FIFA games while 10 assistants have made the cut with Janny Sikazwe doubling as a Video Assistant Official on top of his routine duties.

The centre referees are, Patience Mumba, Janny Sikazwe, Audrick Nkole, Gloria Sambumba and Mathews Hamaila.

FIFA has named the assistant referees as Mercy Zulu, Chansa Kabwe, Diana Chikotesha, Gertrude Nyirenda, Chiwoyu Sinyangwe, Thomas Kaela, Meck Zulu, Trywell Nyirenda, Naphtally Banda and Nancy Kasitu.

Sikazwe has been selected to be part of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) to be held in Cameroon in January.

The selected referees will be part of the wider whistle-men and women to handle FIFA games across the globe.