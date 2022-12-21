$154M SAVED VIA FERTILIZER CORRUPTION FIGHT – HH

By Pesulani Mwale

President Hakainde Hichilema says the country has saved up to 154 Million United States Dollars in procurement of Fertilizer through a continuous process of ridding the sector of corrupt elements.

Speaking during his address to the nation Tuesday afternoon at State House, Hiichilema noted that there were a lot of irregularities in procurement of fertilizer, hence efforts to correct the narrative.

The President further pledged continued interventions to issues in the health sector, noting that as a start point, government has allocated more resources in the 2023 budget.

.

Meanwhile, the President has dedicated 2023 to unlocking domestic rigidities that have continued to hinder growth of local businesses, saying he will spend 50% of his time to ensure that is achieved.

He explained that 2022 was focused on salvaging what he described as an ailing economy that had a growth rate of -2.8% at the time his administration took over office in August, 2022.

Hichilema added that he used 2022 to establish Zambia in what he terms as the “Nations League,” within the region and globally, a feat he says has been done successfully.