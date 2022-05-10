156 YOUTHS TO BE SUPPORTED UNDER 2022 CDF SKILLS DEVELOPMENT IN KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY

I wish to announce that we have received and selected a total of 156 youths to be sponsored under the Skills Development component of the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The names will be submitted to Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for approval, in accordance with the Constituency Development Fund Act, No 11 of 2018.

Kanchibiya’s most important resource is it’s human resource (the skilled and unskilled youth, women and men) and not the abundant natural resources the area is blessed with. We therefore wish to celebrate the initial cohort of 156 youths earmarked for skills development. It is critical that the country makes huge investments in equipping its citizens, especially from rural areas.

Skills development of our youths will have a greater impact on rural economic growth and development.

On this score, let me call on Government to ensure that there is no mismatch between the education curriculum in Trades Schools and labour market needs.

In the same vein, we do not desire to see a situation where our youths become dormant upon graduation. In this regard, establishment of skills development workshops and linkages with the industry, both local and beyond, is at the Centre of our strategy for the roll out of the Constituency Development Fund between now and 2026.

The Office of Member of Parliament will be actively involved in tracking the performance of the students on a constant basis including visits to the respective institutions were they have been accepted to attend school.

Lastly I wish to call on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to expedite the approval processes.

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chanda MP

Kanchibiya Constituency

10.05.2022