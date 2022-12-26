16 MONTHS IN OFFICE, IT’S LIKE WE HAVE DONE 4 YEARS – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the things his government has done up to this point make it seem like it has been in office for 4 years.

Speaking when he and First Lady Mutinta presented hampers to Christmas babies in Choma, Sunday, President Hichilema said he had an advisor at State House who was in charge of ticking what had been actualised from the UPND manifesto.

“…this is what was going on in this country, words are produced, actions are not spelt out. Just words, people would say anything in a bar area, they feel excited ‘this one is a district’ no follow-ups. That’s why main districts were declared 10, 15 years ago, there is nothing. Now, this government doesn’t want……

(News Diggers)