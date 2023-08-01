16 YEAR OLD COMMITS SUICIDE

A 16 year old Juvenile of Mudanyama area in chibwika chiefdom in Mwinilunga District has committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet.

North-western Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola has confirmed the incident to ZANIS and named the deceased as Gilbert Seulu a grade nine pupil at Lunga day secondary school.

Mr. Moola has explained that the incident occurred on July, 29th, 2023 between 08:00 hours and 13:00 hours.

He said the incident happened after the deceased was sent to buy some fish by his grandmother, Nancy Njimba on July 28th, 2023, around 18:00 hours but never returned home.

Mr. Moola said upon noticing that her grandson had not returned home, the grandmother to the deceased checked for him in his room around 08:00 hours on 29 July, 2023 but he was not there.

He said after another check at room later around 13:00 hours the same day, Seulu was found hanging to a pole in his room which is about 50 metres away from his grandmother’s house.

Mr. Moola says physical inspections reveal that the deceased body was found intact with a protruding tongue.

He said police suspect no foul play in the matter and have since advised the family to proceed with burial arrangements.